Menu
Login
Mayor Tony Wellington will be speaking to ratepayers Wednesday night
Mayor Tony Wellington will be speaking to ratepayers Wednesday night
News

Ratepayers have a chance to question Noosa mayor

Peter Gardiner
18th Nov 2019 8:00 AM

NOOSA Mayor Tony Wellington will give his take on the year in review at the Wednesday night’s AGM of the Noosa Shire Residents and Ratepayers Association.

The meeting will be held 9 at Noosa Lions Football Club, Sunshine Beach, at 6.15pm for 6.30pm start.

The mayor will have plenty to discuss with the recent fires, climate change emergencies, short stay letting reforms and the new town plan preparation. And of course there is that matter of an election in March.

Also giving her views on Noosa’s state of play will be independent MP Sandy Bolton who will outline her aims for 2020.

The evening will also include a question time.

There will be a financial report and committee elections held at the end of the meeting. All positions will be declared vacant and nominations are invited from NSRRA members to fill the positions on the management committee.

Nominations must be in the hands of the secretary by start of the meeting.

noosa election noosa mayor tony wellington noosa ratepayers
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        5 things to do

        5 things to do

        News Here’s five things among so many things to do around Noosa.

        Stylish singer at the RSL

        Stylish singer at the RSL

        News A laid-back way to spend a Thursday evening in Noosa.

        Your Noosa movie guide

        Your Noosa movie guide

        News What’s screening this week at Noosa Cinemas

        Student to play ‘you beaut’ role

        Student to play ‘you beaut’ role

        News A Noosa District student has worked her acting magic to land a role in the upcoming...