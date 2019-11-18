Ratepayers have a chance to question Noosa mayor

NOOSA Mayor Tony Wellington will give his take on the year in review at the Wednesday night’s AGM of the Noosa Shire Residents and Ratepayers Association.

The meeting will be held 9 at Noosa Lions Football Club, Sunshine Beach, at 6.15pm for 6.30pm start.

The mayor will have plenty to discuss with the recent fires, climate change emergencies, short stay letting reforms and the new town plan preparation. And of course there is that matter of an election in March.

Also giving her views on Noosa’s state of play will be independent MP Sandy Bolton who will outline her aims for 2020.

The evening will also include a question time.

There will be a financial report and committee elections held at the end of the meeting. All positions will be declared vacant and nominations are invited from NSRRA members to fill the positions on the management committee.

Nominations must be in the hands of the secretary by start of the meeting.