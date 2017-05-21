Ratepayers' head says there's just one way to go with Gympie Tce

PROPOSAL: Gympie Tce needs a change of direction - or does it?

NOOSAVILLE'S foreshore land use review as part of a new master plan does not go far enough and should investigate making Gympie Tce one-way to ease local traffic pressures.

That is according to the Noosa Shire Residents and Ratepayers Association president Adrian Williams whose group would like to see an east-west traffic flow along the busy roadway.

The NSRRA on Tuesday held discussions with the Noosa Council about the review and Mr Williams said he was told this planning by consultants Place Design Group was about land use only and traffic issues were outside the mast planning scope.

However, Mr Williams said protecting that remaining green space along the river should be paramount to council planning and one-way traffic would provide an opportunity for more parking and reduced traffic flows.

Mr Williams said this had been successfully done along busy tourist esplanades in southern states.

He said his group's suggestion "may not be a popular solution for some and there may be some practical reasons why it wouldn't work, but it needs to be considered in the mix of potential solutions”.

He said the NSRRA also wants to see the council review consider parking and local law enforcement, pathway management, animal controls and limits to development and commercial activity.

His association also wants to see "a suitable location for limited community night markets” considered.

Mr Williams has lived near the river for decades and believes the current volume and types of uses are already adversely impacting the parklands along the river.

"Much of the time, car parking is scarce and quickly taken when vacated,” Mr Williams said.

"Pathways are shared between increasing numbers of walkers, bicycles including electric, runners and dog-walkers.

"There is competing interests from people wanting to enjoy what we have now and those who want increased commercial activity.”

He said as the Hastings St pressure increases, it has a flow-on to the Noosaville foreshore.

"We need to protect the foreshore for future generations, or risk losing an important part of the Noosa lifestyle.”

"We are encouraging everyone to participate in the council's on-line survey,” Mr Williams said.