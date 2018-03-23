Menu
Ratepayers sending message 'foreshore'

Councillor Brian Stockwell.
MORE than 1100 people have signed a local lobby group petition demanding Noosa Shire Council and the State Government protect Noosaville's river parklands from inappropriate commercial exploitation and encroachments.

Councillor Brian Stockwell presented the petition on behalf of the Noosa Shire Residents and Ratepayers Association demanding "a level playing field for businesses who do the right thing” by complying with "sensible constraints” on public land.

The NSRRA petition supports the draft Noosaville Foreshore management plan which would continue to allow wedding ceremonies in designated public spaces, but ban functions or receptions and "restrict the granting of any new commercial leases”.

A NSRRA letter read out by Cr Stockwell said: "Community access to the Noosa River foreshore parks and recreation areas along Gympie Tce is under threat from commercial enterprises expanding operations on public land without council or state approval”.

"The group wants council and the state to preserve "this vital community and tourism recreation area and to avoid the dangerous precedent of permitting commercial operators who break the rules first and seek approval later”.

"The petitioners urge councillors and (the) State Government take all necessary actions to protect this and other parklands for future generations.”

This petition has been handed to council CEO Brett de Chastel to take the appropriate action and under the meeting guidelines no further debate can be entered into.

The Noosa Waterfront restaurant owners, who have used a small area of grassed foreshore land for post wedding drinks and nibbles, have more than 2600 signed supporters in favour of this practice continuing.

Peter Gardiner

Noosa News

