Rave On this Saturday at the RSL

BUDDY Holly had a career that lasted seven years more than six decades ago, yet still today he is regarded as the father of the modern rock and roll line up of two guitars, bass, and drums.

Many fans remark that they wish they could have been in the audience in 1959.

Tewantin Noosa RSL brings audiences the next best thing — Kris Knight and The Kricketts performing their astounding live show The Buddy Holly Tribute Show.

Kris Knight impersonates Buddy’s signature hiccupping and swooping vocals brilliantly and The Kricketts are no less captivating on backing vocals.

You are sure to hear all the hits, such as Rave On, Oh Boy, Peggy Sue, Maybe Baby, as well as Buddy Holly’s slower ballads such as Everyday, Raining in My Heart and Heartbeat.

The Buddy Holly Tribute Show, starring Kris Knight, will be appearing at the Tewantin Noosa RSL on Saturday from 8pm.

Call 5447 1766 for the courtesy bus or to book dinner before the show to guarantee great seats.