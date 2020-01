Stacks of cash found in Logan male’s car on Warrego Hwy.

A LARGE sum of cash was discovered in a man's car after it was searched during an RBT.

Police intercepted the car, driven by a 33-year-old man from Logan, along the Warrego Hey near Roma for an RBT about 7.30 on Friday.

Officers decided to search the vehicle and soon uncovered $120,000 in cash inside the car.

He was released without any charges and investigations are continuing.