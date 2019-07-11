Re-live the Seekers at the RSL

ON STAGE: The Australian Seekers Tribute Show is at Tewantin Noosa RSL on Saturday, July 13.

SEEKING a great night out?

The Seekers came from small beginnings, but quickly became the first Australian music group to crack charts in both the UK and the US.

Originally a folk and gospel group, The Seekers found their fame in 1964 with the song I'll Never Find Another You which skyrocketed the group to stardom internationally with what can only be described as mythical speed.

After that The Seekers released many great songs such as We Shall Not Be Moved, I Am Australian, A World Of Our Own, Colours Of My Life, and so many more.

However, all was surpassed by their most popular song Georgy Girl which was the catalyst for the group being labelled "Most Successful Folk/Pop Group".

These days, The Seekers are enjoying a well-deserved retirement.

But that doesn't mean you can't still hear their stunning hits performed live and just like the real thing.

The Australian Seekers Show is a phenomenal tribute to the iconic Australian band. Not only do the talented musicians do great justice to the hits they perform, they also encourage audience participation. Stand up and clap, sing along, dance and sway.

The Australian Seekers Show recreates all the magic and fun of the original Seekers' live performances.

With stunningly talented musicians, you can snap your fingers and tap your toes to the original hits.

Catch the Australian Seekers Show at Tewantin Noosa RSL on Saturday, July 13 from 8pm.