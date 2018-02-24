Reading, writing and roos: wildlife welcome at school

TWO clever kangaroos were so keen to learn this week, they hopped in to Noosaville State School for a lesson.

Students and teachers agreed that Noosaville State School's environment is so welcoming that even the local Noosa wildlife embraces it.

Environmental student leader Elle said that Noosaville was not only a great school for learning, but was home to an abundance of wildlife, big and small.

"It is great to attend a school with great facilities and to have lessons both in and outside of the classrooms with the Noosa wildlife as our friends,” she said.

The two kangaroos are regular visitors to the school, and enjoy relaxing in the gardens and nibbling on the grass.

Students at the school have become used to seeing the mob of kangaroos who frequent the school and bushland that surrounds both sides of the school.

The Noosa District Sports Association has also recognised the school's grounds as the ideal place to host the 2018 Noosa District Cross Country Primary School Championships under the guidance of PE teacher Shane Luhrs.

Mr Luhrs is hosting a working bee at the school in readiness for the cross country.

Any member of the school community can become involved by bringing a pair of gloves, water bottle and wearing a hat, comfortable clothes and shoes and meeting on Wednesday, March 7 from 1.30-5.30pm near the groundsman's shed on the school's back oval.

While the kangaroos try to keep cool in the shade, students and staff have been making the most of the fully air-conditioned rooms and fridges in the classroom.

Principal Sharyn Rieger said she was very grateful to the supportive Noosaville P&C for its assistance in resourcing the school so well.

"It certainly makes for really productive learning and teaching every day when families know their children are in a climate controlled and fully resourced school,” she said.