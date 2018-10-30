Ready to race to new career with driving force for learning

OFF AND RACING: The Sunshine Beach High Formula Student pit crew ready to go racing.

IMAGINE being enrolled in a school project that puts you on the road to a Le Mans-style endurance race right on the eve of graduating from Year 12.

Well, 18 tech-savvy students from Sunshine Beach State High School are living that revved-up dream.

They have just been on the ride of their young lives, each tearing around the track at Lakeside Raceway last Friday against 14 other racing teams in slick set of wheels they built from the ground up.

Welcome to the piston-pumping, school of engineering excellence that is Formula Student, that vocational and education training teacher John Marano has helped kick-start.

Their dazzling blue Le Mans Prototype fibreglass body covers more than two years of hands-on learning for a Certificate II in engineering that can help put these students in the driver's seat for technically advanced career options.

"We actually start them off in Year 10 doing a prep engineering course. They do basic welding, basic lathe work, basic metal fitting and that sort of thing,” Mr Marano said.

"They have built the chassis from scratch and the suspension; the shell is given to us.”

Mr Marano said this offered a real world "insight into the engineering industry” and a shop floor chance to learn a "proper work ethic”.

"They come in and they clock on to a virtual time card, all their time is logged and they're responsible for each component all the way through from raw material to quality assurance stage,” he said.

"So it's very much like what happens in the industry. We take them right through to try and get them workplace ready.”

Before they students could suit up at Lakeside and push the pedal to the metal in their 20.5hp racer, their wheels have to be technically certified by the leading nation racing body RACERS.

"The pay-off for their work, the cherry on the cake, is the students get to drive the car in a six-hour endurance race at Lakeside Raceway,” Mr Marano said.

"There'll be 15 cars on the tracks from other schools in the south-east region and we're the only school on the Sunshine Coast involved in Formula Student.”

Head of department Di Peeters said this was a brilliant program whose major component involves the school and the students working in with local industry sponsors, whose names were displayed on the car.

"This gives these kids transferable skills straight into industry and into the workplace,” Ms Peeters said.

"I'm just so proud of John and the other staff and the students.”

Student Louis Bomba said the past two years had been "really rewarding” and he could not wait to get their race car on the circuit to see what it could do in heat of Formula Student "battle” for mechanical supremacy.

"It's going to be really exciting to see how it performs. I feel like you get to see all your hard work put into action,” he said.

"The best is all the learning experience you take away from this at the end of the two years. I'd love to definitely incorporate engineering in my future.”

And the production line is already rolling on as the follow-on Year 11 class has spent the past nine months building the next racing chassis.

The school Formula Student sponsors are: South-East Superior Coatings, McCulloughs Body Works, Fraser Island Adventure Tours, Sungod Signs, Paint Right, Bridgestone Noosaville, Buffalo Equipment, Goodridge (John Stamnas.com), Noosa Marine & Automotive Upholstery, Northcoast Batteries and Trailers, Bootsco and Noosaville Smash Repairs.