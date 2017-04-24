Real Housewives of Sydney star in Noosa

EASTER BREAK: Milana, Johnny, Billy and Krissy Marsh on holiday at Noosa.

REAL Housewives of Sydney's Krissy Marsh arrived in Noosa on Easter Saturday for a relaxing holiday with the family.

The reality TV star was in town with husband Johnny and children Milana and Billy for a few days at the beach.

"We had the best time in Noosa - it's such a beautiful sanctuary for time together and to enjoy some R&R,” Krissy said.

"I love nothing more than waking to the sunshine, beaches and taking a stroll through the tranquil national parks.”

And Krissy shared a few of her favourite dining hot spots.

"Sails is my go-to spot for a prawn sandwich and a strawberry daiquiri at lunch followed by the best dinner at Ricki Ricardo's on the river.”

After a relaxing six-day break, they jetted back to Sydney yesterday.