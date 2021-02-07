Real Housewives star finally lives Noosa dream

Real Housewives of Sydney star Krissy Marsh and her developer husband John were the talk of Noosa this season after the pair finally made it over the border following their purchase of a waterfront home on Noosa Sound in Noosa Heads last year.

The glamorous Marsh, and her knockabout bloke, snapped up a two-storey home in Witta Circle for $6.5 million at the height of COVID but were unable to visit it with the Queensland-NSW border shut tight due the pandemic.

With the arrival of summer and the loosening of border restrictions however, the Marsh family, which includes teenagers children - Billy, Nicco and Milana - were finally able to settle in.

Marsh is not the only reality TV star to settle on a house in Noosa.

Real Housewives of Melbourne star Sonia Hill moved her life to Noosa during lockdown and snapped up a treehouse-style Sunshine Beach property in a $3.4 million off-market deal.

The resort-style four bedroom, three-bathroom home has a private deepwater pontoon, a 20m wet edge pool, a spa bath and steam room, wine cellar, boat ramp with electric winch and is four minutes from Noosa's main beach.

Marsh, who has worked as a real estate agent and sold an investment property in Double Bay for $3.7 million before buying in Noosa, has been posting her glamorous new life to Instagram.

Sonia Hall purchased 1 Duke St, Sunshine Beach in an off-market sale for about $3.4 million.

It comes after fraudsters targeted Marsh to the tune of about $550,000 last year after spotting her purchase of the Noosa house.

Hackers impersonated legal advisers to Credit Suisse and sent an invoice to Marsh, who was instructed to pay the sum as part of a settlement on the house.

It's believed she was able to recoup the money.