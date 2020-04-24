Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

‘Real light to everyone’: School’s heartfelt tribute

by Jack Lawrie
24th Apr 2020 1:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CAIRNS school has released a heartfelt tribute video celebrating the life of former student Madison Tam, who tragically drowned two weeks ago.

Ms Tam, 18, was swimming with friends at the Devil's Pool area of the Babinda Boulders on April 6 when she was pulled under the "chute" area of the pools.

White Rock woman Madison Tam, 18 drowned at the Babinda Boulders on April 6.
White Rock woman Madison Tam, 18 drowned at the Babinda Boulders on April 6.

Staff members at St Mary's Catholic College took time out to commemorate their former student in a nearly 11-minute long video published on the school's Facebook page.

Ms Tam joined the school in 2014 as a Year 8 student, and was noted by teachers to have been quiet, but enthusiastic with a positive attitude.

"Madison through her own way left an everlasting footprint at our college, and she was a real light to everyone around her," principal Wayne Wood said in the tribute.

During her time at the school, Ms Tam was keenly involved with the school choir as a second soprano and musical programs.

 

The search effort for Madison Tam, 18, at Devil's Pool. Picture: QPS
The search effort for Madison Tam, 18, at Devil's Pool. Picture: QPS

She was a diligent member of the Queensland Scouts, who shared their own tribute to her when the search was nearing its conclusion.

The staff offered their condolences to Ms Tam's family and friends during this difficult time.

Originally published as 'Real light to everyone around her': School's heartfelt tribute

More Stories

death drowning madison tam school tribute

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UNMASKED: The water polo young guns who are giving back

        premium_icon UNMASKED: The water polo young guns who are giving back

        News Noosa water polo reps giving back to the community that has supported them.

        At home we will remember them: Anzac Day 2020 guide

        At home we will remember them: Anzac Day 2020 guide

        News Dawn Service live stream, how to celebrate in Queensland

        Out until June: Union’s grim home schooling warning

        premium_icon Out until June: Union’s grim home schooling warning

        Education Home schooling could last until Term 3, teachers’ union warns

        OUTBREAK: Who you going to call? Noosa’s A Team

        premium_icon OUTBREAK: Who you going to call? Noosa’s A Team

        News Noosa Council shares its serious public health response capability with wider...