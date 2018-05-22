Real-world learning and getting down to business

MEANING BUSINESS: Noosa District State High School's Alison Rexa and Chris Roff are joined by Bendigo Bank's Geoff Edwards, ABW program co-ordinator Jeff Smithard and Noosa High students.

RUNNING a multi-million dollar company and making decisions which have real outcomes is not your everyday school assignment.

But that's what almost 150 students at Noosa District State High School students are about to tackle as they dive into the corporate business world next month as part of Australian Business Week.

The entire Year 11 cohort will experience what it is like to work in teams to run a cafe simulation business with the help of a business and teacher mentor.

They'll form a company of 15 members, each with an assigned role in the running of the business outfit.

Students will then review an ABW manual covering the key business areas, make decisions about price, product, their target market, staffing and training.

This year's 10 teams must also develop a marketing strategy and mount a trade display complete with promotional material and produce a 30-second commercial featuring their business.

Each team will prepare a written company report explaining decisions made and the outcomes and the impact on their company's performance and finally, deliver an oral presentation to an audience of business people, teachers, students and parents.

Cooroy Bendigo Bank has just committed to sponsoring the week for a 10th straight year and branch manager Geoff Edwards said he was delighted to provide his expertise.

"Assisting in the mentoring process during ABW is all about giving the students help where they need it, but it's mostly about watching the groups apply their great ideas with their energies and talents,” Mr Edwards said.

"I encourage any business owner who hasn't been to ABW to come along as some of these kids are going to make great employees for some of the coast's top businesses in years to come.”

The ABW program will conclude with an awards ceremony at the school to be held on June 28 from 7pm.

Trade displays will be open in the main hall from 6.30pm for families to view the efforts of our students.

If you would like to know more or how you can support the program, contact the program co-ordinator Alison Rexa at the school on 54722234.