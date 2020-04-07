Reality show rocked by furious exit

Two contestants on Seven's House Rules: High Stakes have sensationally stormed off the show after complaining it wasn't what they signed up for and "not what they had expected".

Eight teams have been introduced this season and tasked with transforming a 32-storey penthouse hotel on the Gold Coast, with two teams set to be eliminated before the show moves into the home renovations phase.

But before that could even happen, one team has already called it quits.

During Tuesday night's explosive episode, Sydney-based married couple Carly and Andrew sent a text message to one of the show's male producers, which was shown on screen during Tuesday night's episode, announcing they had packed their bags and were "not interested" in filming anything else.

The text Carly and Andrew sent to the producer.

They also claimed they had bought "side tables" with their own money and would be taking them when they left.

After receiving the explosive text, the producer waited in the couple's hotel lobby to try and defuse the situation.

When the stony-faced couple finally emerged, they refused to be swayed on their decision.

"Guys, we're not keeping you here," insisted the producer. "But you are walking away mid-show, and we need to understand why you're leaving."

The producer tried to reason with them.

But Carly wasn’t having a bar of it.

"We've made a decision this morning not to go back to the renovation site," Andrew told him before an angry Carly explained it was because of the new rule introduced this season that two people would be eliminated before the house renovations stage.

"We came on this show because it was House Rules as we knew it. This curve ball of two (teams) being eliminated has thrown me for six. I'm not a quitter, but this game has changed a lot," she said.

"It's no longer, 'get on House Rules, get your house renovated' … It's not what I expected."

The producer tried to explain that it was "part of the television process", and that "shows change and shows evolve" - but the couple refused to back down, claiming they were in line to be eliminated after the hotel renovation challenge anyway.

"I'd rather have my dignity and self-respect and leave on my own terms than stay and have money," Carly insisted.

The producer finally seemed to cave, telling them: "I'm not going to stand here and argue with you." Carly and Andrew then take off to find their taxi, with Andrew muttering: "Don't need the stress, don't need the bulls**t."

After their fiery departure, host Jamie Durie was tasked with breaking the news to the rest of the group, who were clearly stunned.

House Rules contestants react to the shock news.

He also explained that Carly and Andrew's exit also meant the stakes were even higher for the rest of the group, given that two teams were still going to be eliminated before the home renovations began - so their chances of leaving had just increased.

House Rules: High Stakes continues tomorrow night at 7pm on Seven.