Reality star charged with $5.5m theft

Phil Rankine is facing more than 20 counts of theft. Picture: Bianca De Marchi/News Corp

Reality TV star turned concert promoter Phil Rankine has been charged with stealing more than $5 million.

Rankine - who, along with then-wife Amity Dry found fame on The Block in 2003 and later returned for the 2013 "All-Stars" series - was arrested on Thursday and charged with more than 20 counts of theft.

Rankine and Dry split in 2018.

Dry and Rankine were Block fan favourites.

Following his stint on reality TV, the 51-year-old established a career in the music industry which saw him bring some of the biggest names in the business to South Australia, including Lionel Richie, Bob Dylan, Florence and the Machine and Bon Jovi.

Rankine had been working in the music industry in recent years. Picture: Bianca De Marchi



But in 2019, liquidators were called in with the promoter's debts estimated at around $20 million.

Rankine is accused of stealing a total of $5,569,575 from high-profile investors both in Australia and internationally across 2018 and 2019.

"It will be alleged the man committed the thefts by obtaining money from the victims which was to be used for various high profile Adelaide events," police said in a statement.

He was granted bail on Thursday, with his lawyer, Greg Griffin, telling Nine News that "the charges will be vigorously contested".

Rankine will face court on August 12.

