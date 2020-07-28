Reality TV ‘wife’ shares her dating disasters

A Sunshine Coast “wife” has shared some of her dating disasters and believes finding love on reality television is just as credible as any other way of meeting men.

Back for its tenth season, Farmer Wants A Wife started this week and Little Mountain’s Justine Adams, 36, is hoping she can put her dating dilemmas behind her and find real love.

The Coast divorcee with two kids was matched with Neil, a merino sheep farmer and single dad from NSW’s Southern Tablelands.

Sunshine Coast based Farmer Wants A Wife contestant Justine Adams.

Ms Adams, 36, is feeling optimistic about the match after too many years of being misled by men in bars.

“I’ve tried meeting people out,” she said.

“Most people you do meet are usually married and are expecting you to be someone on the side.

“They act like they’re interested and then you find out later on they are married.

“Which is a little bit disappointing.”

Farmer Wants A Wife presenter Natalie Gruzlewski with farmers Harry, Neil, Alex and Sam, at the launch of Farmer Wants a Wife. Picture: Justin Lloyd

The retail worker said given her age, a man with “history” was to be expected.

“Most people have settled down and had children by this stage,” Ms Adams said.

Labelled as Australia’s most successful dating show, Farmer Wants A Wife has resulted in nine marriages and 20 babies so far.

While Ms Adams hoped to be marriage number 10, initially she didn’t take it all that seriously.

“You had to take a photo holding a sign with today’s date,” she said.

“I literally took it in my pyjamas and put a denim jacket over the top.”

“Never in a million years did I think I’d get on.”