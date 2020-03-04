2016 Noosa council candidate tells why he won't run again

'Nasty and belligerent' Radio announcer, taxi driver and 2016 Noosa Council candidate shares why he won't be running in 2020.

ONE former Noosa Council candidate has spoken out on his opinion of some of the behaviour of the current 2020 council candidates.

And why it inevitably resulted in him not putting his hand up to run again.

Radio announcer and taxi driver Mark Rodriguez was not interested in campaigning again after his unsuccessful 2016 council election.

The Tewantin resident spent in excess of $3000 during his attempt to win over the Noosa voters.

"I did corflutes and t-shirts and the obligatory ad in the paper," he said.

"I had a pretty good profile through community radio.

"I did a lot of community interviews on community cases."

But it was more than the financial costs that put Noosa FM announcer off running again.

Mr Rodriguez was anything but impressed with what he was seeing from some of the council candidates on social media.

He took to Facebook to voice his frustrations.

"I said it was great to see all the nasty election posts, it helps me know who not to vote for," he said.

"It got very nasty and belligerent.

"It's just not needed."

"I think you can have issue and debate causes without some of the personal attacks," he said.

"I've reported some of them and they have been taken down.

"It's just really gutter stuff."

If he had his campaigning time over again, Mr Rodriguez said he would've spent more time getting to know the people in the region.

"I would do more meet and greets and more door knocks," he said.

For now, the 62 -year-old was happy to stick to driving cabs.

"You never know where you are going to end up," he said.

"I'm at the whim of the public."