Really up the creek as council wants tighter controls

WATER WORRY: Burgess Creek is one coastal waterway of concern for nutrient enriched water discharges. Peter Gardiner

NOOSA Council is in discussions with Unitywater and the state authority to reach agreement on appropriate water quality objectives for a nutrient- laden and "stressed” Burgess Creek.

According to a council spokesman, utility Unitywater manages the treated waste water that flows from its Noosa Heads sewage treatment plant into the creek.

"It's up to the state's Department of Environment and Science, which licenses sewage treatment plants, toregulate their environmental impacts,” hesaid.

"In 2017 the State Government proposed changes to water quality objectives to bring them in line with water quality levels actually achieved over the past 20 years.

"You could liken this to changing a speed limit to reflect the speed most people drive at on a particular road, regardless of whether it is the safe speed for the road.”

He said the final decision rested with the department but council staff previously revealed the creek was showing signs of nutrient stress, which may worsen under proposed changes.

Noosa Council commissioned the Girraween storm water management plan in 2006 "recognising the unique nutrient and hydrological requirements of the heathland vegetation”.

"Council established a number of bio-retention as well as retention and detention basins at Noosa Junction and Sunrise Beach,” he said.

The council's latest control efforts come as an environmental scientist, who lives nearby, is sceptical of the posted online water quality data because of a lack of variation in readings.

The resident, who asked not to be named, said his experiences were that such discharges were not always as stable as the figures he'd been monitoring.

"It (Burgess Creek) probably suffers a little bit because it's not as visible (tothe public),” he said.