26°
News

Rebecca really has new-born talent

Peter Gardiner | 21st Apr 2017 4:22 AM
BABY CHARM: Like peas in a pod, happy and sad - babies are the main focus for Noosa photographer Rebecca Colefax.
BABY CHARM: Like peas in a pod, happy and sad - babies are the main focus for Noosa photographer Rebecca Colefax. Rebecca Colefax

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FEW people focus more intently on the wonder of child birth than former Rebecca Colefax.

For years the Noosa photographer has been invited by expecting parents to help frame treasured images of first life.

The former world champion kite surfer, 45, is used to sailing close to the wind pushing the limits, but in her chosen work is now comfortable capturing new borns with award-winning skill.

She has just been named runner-up in the state Australian Institute of Professional Epson Professional Newborn Photographer of the Year having won three silver medals and a silver with distinction and will enter her work in the national finals to be held later this year.

Rebecca said honing her skill had has taken her decades but having three children of her own had helped provide creative inspiration.

"I started photography back when I was in my teens and I'm now 45,” Rebecca said.

"I used to use dark room processing then I sold all my analogue equipment and refused to do the digital thing for a while.

"I ended up doing a whole heap of kite surfing. I became the women's world champion but then after I retired I picked up my camera again and started shooting.”

Rebecca was one of the first birth photographers based on the Sunshine Coast

"I think because I had three small children I ended up getting into the family-orientated photos and specialising in birth,” she said.

"It just evolved - maternity births, the newborns and everything around the family.”

Rebecca said no matter how many times she witnesses the arrival of a newborn, the moment never loses its power.

Rebecca did concede that not all expectant parents are enamoured with the idea of having a photographer there for the birth of their child.

"It's just one of those things,” she said.

"It's up to the parents if they want to capture the birth, it's not everyone's cup of tea.”

Rebecca plans to rework some of her images and add some new ones to her portfolio ahead of the national finals toward year's end.

Peter Gardiner

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
How a teacher used permaculture to overcome adversity

How a teacher used permaculture to overcome adversity

PERMACULTURE - in the last few years, everyone would have heard about it, but how many of us actually know what it is, or what it means?

Peregian Beach housing complex divides

Artist's impression of the proposed Peregian Beach 58-unit development.

Developer and community leader at odds over plans to build 58 units

Snapping the beauty of ocean life

TOP SHOT: The underwater magic captured by Liz Harlin.

Award for underwater photo magician

No court resort in this draining case

No court action in the pipeline.

Council decides to settle court action

Local Partners

How a teacher used permaculture to overcome adversity

PERMACULTURE - in the last few years, everyone would have heard about it, but how many of us actually know what it is, or what it means?

Visitors on their best behaviour

HERE TO HELP: Surf Life Savers at Sunshine Beach.

Despite record crowds, authorities have praised the Easter behaviour

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Inspiring story of refugee doctor and wounded soldier

AS AUSTRALIA prepares to commemorate another Anzac Day, the story of two men who know the devastating impact of war all too well will air on the SBS.

Nimbin 'fires up' over MardiGrass

WHERE THERE'S SMOKE: Nimbin celebrates the 4:20 date in the lead up to MardiGrass.

"We thought we would get an apology ... we were right for 25 years"

Dame Julie Andrews teaches poise, grace

MY FAIR LADY: Toowoomba theatre actress Georgina Hopson is an understudy for the lead role of Eliza Doolittle in Dame Julie Andrews' My Fair Lady.

Toowoomba's Georgina Hopson takes to the stage in My Fair Lady

Megan Gale makes playful baby announcement

Megan Gale has announced she is pregnant again.

'There's a bun in my oven': Megan Gale announces she's pregnant

Classic Monkey Magic gets live action makeover

Pigsy is Josh Thomson, Monkey is Chai Hansen, Tripitaka is Luciane Buchanan and Sandy is Emilie Cocquerel in The Legend of Monkey.

ABC, Netflix and TVNZ team up to bring back Monkey Magic

Movie review: Wedding comedy Table 19 fails to deliver

Lisa Kudrow, Craig Robinson, June Squibb, Stephen Merchant, Anna Kendrick and Tony Revolori in a scene from the movie Table 19.

A few great one-off scenes almost rescue this comedy

How Logies producers will avoid Oscars-style stuff-up

Presenter Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture, Moonlight as host Jimmy Kimmel look on at the Oscars in February.

Nine's strict plan to avoid Oscars blunder

First Class Lifestyle on Buderim

14 Foote Ridge, Buderim 4556

House 4 3 2 Auction

This superb example of modern and stylish design, coupled with everyday living practicalities makes for an opportunity of the ultimate dream home. A first class...

Mountain Top Location

30 Tindale Avenue, Buderim 4556

House 3 2 3 Auction

Location, timing and opportunity are the ingredients that will make 30 Tindale Avenue sensational buying. This solid, spacious home is located in a quiet...

When Position is Paramount

14 Golf Street, Buderim 4556

House 4 3 2 Auction

Prudent buyers base their Real Estate decisions on position. Buderim has long been regarded as one of the most desirable residential areas in Australia. Golf...

MOOLOOLABA BEACH HOUSE-THROW A TOWEL OVER YOUR SHOULDER AND WALK TO THE BEACH..

12 Toorumbee Drive, Mooloolaba 4557

House 3 1 1 Auction on Site...

Perfect holiday home or treat yourself and live within an easy walk to Mooloolaba Beach Will be sold! Presenting a 3 bedroom home in a magic location creating a...

Spacious affordable family living close to shops and schools

2 Haddys Close, Mountain Creek 4557

House 4 2 2 Auction 13th May...

Located in a tightly held and highly sought after pocket on the border of Buderim and Mountain Creek the possibilities are endless with this solid family home.

The perfect entry-level investment

7/29 Baden Powell Street, Maroochydore 4558

Unit 2 2 1 Auction 29 April...

As the CBD grows and starts to come to life, getting into the market and being centrally located has never been more important. This solid and well-designed unit...

ABSOLUTE BEACHFRONT PARADISE AWAITS

316/102 Alexandra Parade, Alexandra Headland 4572

Unit 2 1 1 Auction 22 April...

FEATURES: - Ocean-front apartment offering stunning panoramic ocean views - Enjoy water views from almost every room in the apartment - Located right across from...

Bli Bli&#39;s Mansion

1 Haas Street, Bli Bli 4560

House 5 3 7 Auction On site 22...

Locals refer to this property as the Bli Bli mansion. It's as if the town was built around the home and its extraordinary how so much land can be available so...

Palmwoods best kept secret is no longer...

117 Banyan Road, Palmwoods 4555

House 4 2 3 Auction On Site...

Owner built, 117 Banyan Road is nestled in the charming heartland of Palmwoods, encapsulating the sheer beauty of spacious acreage living that this unique property...

At a price you can afford

37/11 Toral Drive, Buderim 4556

Unit 3 2 1 $405,000

A prime investment opportunity that allows you to enjoy fruits of your labour with a low cost, lock up and leave lifestyle opportunity! Modern architecture meets...

Life on the range

Classic country home on 0.84ha in heart of Noosa hinterland

Ultimate lifestyle property

Seamless integration of indoor-outdoor living at Noosa

The good life defined

A piece of paradise in Noosa

Pelican St: The address says it all

Beachside Noosa home in elevated street with white-water views

Charm-filled Noosa villa

Walk to Noosa Heads beaches from Viewland Drive complex of three

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!