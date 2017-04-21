Rebecca really has new-born talent

BABY CHARM: Like peas in a pod, happy and sad - babies are the main focus for Noosa photographer Rebecca Colefax.

FEW people focus more intently on the wonder of child birth than former Rebecca Colefax.

For years the Noosa photographer has been invited by expecting parents to help frame treasured images of first life.

The former world champion kite surfer, 45, is used to sailing close to the wind pushing the limits, but in her chosen work is now comfortable capturing new borns with award-winning skill.

She has just been named runner-up in the state Australian Institute of Professional Epson Professional Newborn Photographer of the Year having won three silver medals and a silver with distinction and will enter her work in the national finals to be held later this year.

Rebecca said honing her skill had has taken her decades but having three children of her own had helped provide creative inspiration.

"I started photography back when I was in my teens and I'm now 45,” Rebecca said.

"I used to use dark room processing then I sold all my analogue equipment and refused to do the digital thing for a while.

"I ended up doing a whole heap of kite surfing. I became the women's world champion but then after I retired I picked up my camera again and started shooting.”

Rebecca was one of the first birth photographers based on the Sunshine Coast

"I think because I had three small children I ended up getting into the family-orientated photos and specialising in birth,” she said.

"It just evolved - maternity births, the newborns and everything around the family.”

Rebecca said no matter how many times she witnesses the arrival of a newborn, the moment never loses its power.

Rebecca did concede that not all expectant parents are enamoured with the idea of having a photographer there for the birth of their child.

"It's just one of those things,” she said.

"It's up to the parents if they want to capture the birth, it's not everyone's cup of tea.”

Rebecca plans to rework some of her images and add some new ones to her portfolio ahead of the national finals toward year's end.

Peter Gardiner