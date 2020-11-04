Rebel Wilson rocks plunging swimsuit

Rebel Wilson continues to show off her incredible 20kg weight loss, this time while on holiday in Mexico.

The 40-year-old Australian actress, who has regularly documented her health journey this year, posted a photo to Instagram with her sister, Annachi, with the pair donning matching green swimsuits.

Rebel Wilson and her sister Annachi.

The green one-piece from Magicsuit - which costs $260 - featured a plunging zipper neckline.

Rebel is living it up on holiday.

In a rather cryptic post, Rebel uploaded a photo standing on top of a dune buggy, tagging SAS Australia instructor Ant Middleton in the post saying, "Let's do this."

It is not known why she has tagged Middleton, though it appears he could also be in Mexico after uploading a video on the platform documenting his beach workout with the caption, "Día de los Muertos" which means Day of the Dead - an iconic Mexican holiday.

Rebel is currently holidaying in Cabo with family and her boyfriend, Jacob Busch.

Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch on holiday in Cabo. Picture: rebelwilson/Instagram

It comes as the Pitch Perfect star stunned fans in a daring Halloween outfit.

Donning a black leotard with a midriff cut-out and silver bust, Rebel laughed as she brandished toy nunchucks for an Instagram video.

"Just call me: RONA (Warrior Princess) … destroying 'rona wherever I go," she captioned the playful post.

Rebel revealed last month that she was only 3kg off her goal weight, after making a New Year's resolution to overhaul her lifestyle.

It's been a big year for Rebel, who also recently debuted her romance with millionaire Jacob Busch.

Rebel Wilson now.

The two were introduced last year but only started dating when Rebel returned to the US after quarantining in Australia during the COVID-19 pandemic. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at Prince Albert's Planetary Health Gala in Monaco in September.

LA-based Busch is a member of Anheuser-Busch brewing dynasty and is rumoured to be worth more than $140 million.

