Menu
Login
The table and chairs set has been recalled by Big W
The table and chairs set has been recalled by Big W
News

RECALL: Big W kids toy set could cause serious injury

Adam Hourigan
by
3rd Jul 2019 10:41 AM | Updated: 10:47 AM

A POSSIBLE fault in a toy table chairs may have serious consequences for your child's next playtime.

BIG W are recall nationally the Tinkers Drawing Board Table and Chairs - article number 8234960, which was sold between April 1, 2018 and April 10, 2019.

The recall states that in some circumstances the chairs may break if a child leans on it at an angle.

If the break occurs while the child is using the chairs it could cause a serious injury.

Customers are asked to immediately cease using the table and chairs and return it to any Big W store for a full refund.

A Big W spokepserosn alogised to customers for the inconvenience of the recall.

All enquiries concerning the recall can be made by ringing Customer serivce at 1300 244 999.

More Stories

big w editors picks safety toy recall
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Noosa residents are $100 better off

    Noosa residents are $100 better off

    News Noosa rates cheaper than Sunshine Coast

    Past and future 'kings', get ready

    Past and future 'kings', get ready

    News King of the Mountain coming up

    Noosa councillor's trial date set

    Noosa councillor's trial date set

    News Frank Pardon faces trial

    Chance for Noosa students to build a Lotus

    Chance for Noosa students to build a Lotus

    News Truly rare experience for boys and girls