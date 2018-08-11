Menu
Rafferty's Garden Baby Food Recall
RECALL: Popular Baby food incorrectly packaged

by Grace Purvis
11th Aug 2018 8:37 AM

A widely known baby food company has incorrectly packaged one of their popular products which has sparked concerns for consumers with gluten intolerence.  

Rafferty's Garden's Organic Banan Porridge was packaged into Rafferty's Garden Organic Baby Rice packaging.

Any consumers who have a gluten (OATS) allergy or intolerance may have a reaction if the product is consumed.  

The recalled products have been available for sale in Coles, Big W and some pharmacies throughout Australia.  

This is not the first time the company has had to recall their products.

In 2017 the company nationally recalled their "Happy Tummies" range of vegetable risotto for amid fears that glass may have ended up in the packets.  

The batches have the Best Before date of 17 May 2019 and no other Rafferty's Garden product or batch is affected by this recall.  

Consumers should not eat this product and should return it to the place of purchase for a full cash refund.   The recall was issued by Food Standards Australia New Zealand.  

For further information contact Rafferty's Garden Consumer Services on   1800-190-661 or email info@raffertysgarden.com or visit our website www.raffertysgarden.com  

