Receive a dose of puppy love with SmartPups

SMART Pups is hosting a fundraiser tomorrow called Happy Howlidays.

From 10am-3pm, the community is invited to visit the Smart Pups charity shop at 14 Mary Street, Noosaville for puppy cuddles, the chance to meet Santa and enter the raffle to win a skateboard from Gunslinger Longboards.

Photo opportunities with Santa Claus, as well as Smart Pups' Santa Dog and his four puppy helpers, sounds like a family Christmas present waiting to happen.

Peruse the special Christmas discounts in the charity shop, including beautiful designer clothing, shoes, housewares and jewellery. Plus, for the hungry tummies there will be a scrumptious sausage sizzle, decadent cheesecake and beverages.

Don't miss the opportunity to learn how to become a Smart Pups trainer, sponsor the charity, and how an assistance dog could improve your child's life.