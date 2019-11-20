Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Hastings Street is a no go zone for Shane Joseph Young.
Hastings Street is a no go zone for Shane Joseph Young.
Crime

Recidivist thief gets time added on

20th Nov 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRISBANE man already serving a prison sentence has been given further jail time after pleading guilty to a number of thefts, breach of bail and obstructing police.

Shane Joseph Young of Booval did not attend Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday, but communicated with Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist during the hearing by telephone from jail.

Police Prosecutor Sgt Melissa Campbell listed a series of theft offences including stealing groceries from Coles Supermarket, stealing a baseball cap, a jumper from Rivers, and breaching a condition to stay away from Hastings Street in Noosa Heads.
“None of these offences are serious separately, but he has received a prison sentence for similar offences,” Sgt Campbell said.

“He is a recidivist stealer and just continues to commit the same offence.”

The thefts were committed on July 6 and August 21 while Young was on parole and Sgt Campbell recommended further jail time.

Mr Stjernqvist said Young was “a kleptomaniac”.

“You just steal and steal,” he said.

Mr Stjernqvist sentenced Young to a total of a further 14 months in jail and to pay restitution to the businesses which suffered property loss.

Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Noosa ‘choking on its own magnetic charm’

        premium_icon Noosa ‘choking on its own magnetic charm’

        News How to stop Noosa choking on over tourism is a hot topic in town.

        'Appalling' driver hits 135kmh during danger race from cops

        premium_icon 'Appalling' driver hits 135kmh during danger race from cops

        Crime Dylan Brett Martin faces court over night of road chaos.

        Noosa vandals trash toilet block

        premium_icon Noosa vandals trash toilet block

        Crime Noosa vandals create $42,000 of havoc as council shuts the door of loos at night.

        Cheers for Noosa’s wild koala survival

        Cheers for Noosa’s wild koala survival

        News Noosa Parks looks at koala survival over drinks at the pub.