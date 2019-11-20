Recidivist thief gets time added on

Hastings Street is a no go zone for Shane Joseph Young.

Hastings Street is a no go zone for Shane Joseph Young.

A BRISBANE man already serving a prison sentence has been given further jail time after pleading guilty to a number of thefts, breach of bail and obstructing police.

Shane Joseph Young of Booval did not attend Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday, but communicated with Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist during the hearing by telephone from jail.

Police Prosecutor Sgt Melissa Campbell listed a series of theft offences including stealing groceries from Coles Supermarket, stealing a baseball cap, a jumper from Rivers, and breaching a condition to stay away from Hastings Street in Noosa Heads.

“None of these offences are serious separately, but he has received a prison sentence for similar offences,” Sgt Campbell said.

“He is a recidivist stealer and just continues to commit the same offence.”

The thefts were committed on July 6 and August 21 while Young was on parole and Sgt Campbell recommended further jail time.

Mr Stjernqvist said Young was “a kleptomaniac”.

“You just steal and steal,” he said.

Mr Stjernqvist sentenced Young to a total of a further 14 months in jail and to pay restitution to the businesses which suffered property loss.