Unit 5/66 Hastings St, Noosa Heads has sold for the second highest Queensland price for units at $9 million. Photo: Contributed
Property

Record breaker: Couple swoop on $9M Noosa unit

Matty Holdsworth
13th Jan 2020 1:00 PM
A THREE-bedroom unit along Hastings St in Noosa has set a new record price for the Sunshine Coast, only $500,000 off matching the state record.

Unit 5/66 Hastings St sold last month for $9 million, eclipsing the previous record of $8.25 million.

A Brisbane couple swooped on the unit, beating expats from Hong Kong and Los Angeles as well as Sydney and Melbourne hopefuls.

Tom Offermann Real Estate agent Roark Walsh said he understood it to be the fourth-highest sale for Queensland in 2019.

"It is the most expensive unit sold on the Sunshine Coast, we believe ever, and across the board it was the highest sale for 2019," Mr Walsh said.

It is the second-highest unit sale price, after Gold Coast businessman Ron Bakir sold his Surfers Paradise penthouse for a state-record of $9.5 million.

Mr Walsh said the new owners would use the unit as a holiday home.

The Offermann agency retained its number one position in the Noosa market with $319 million in sales for 2019 - more than twice its closest local competition.

Throughout Queensland, Tom Offermann Real Estate was ranked third in total sales value, just behind Gold Coast's Harcourts Coastal and Brisbane's Place.

"Expatriates have also had Noosa firmly in their sights with currency exchange rates in their favour and buyers from Hong Kong bringing forward repatriation plans," Mr Offermann said.

