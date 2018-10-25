Mystery winner of $2.2 billion jackpot

Mega Millions lottery tickets, in Delta, La., a few miles from the Mississippi-Louisiana state line, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. Picture: Rogelio V. Solis/AP

A VERY LUCKY ticket holder in South Carolina has won a whopping $US1.6 billion ($AU2.25bn), but they don't know it yet.

Mega Millions officials said a ticket purchased in the US state matches all six numbers in Tuesday night's drawing. The massive jackpot is the world's largest ever lottery grand prize.

The history-making Mega Millions jackpot smashed the former Mega Millions record of $US656 million set in March 2012, and is close to the $US1.586 Powerball prize in January 2016

"The moment we've been waiting for finally arrived, and we couldn't be more excited," Gordon Medenica, lead director of the Mega Millions Group and Director of Maryland Lottery and Gaming said in a statement.

"This is truly a historic occasion. We're so happy for the winner, and we know the South Carolina Education Lottery can't wait to meet the lucky ticket holder."

The jackpot had been rolling since July 24, when a California office pool of 11 co-workers shared a $US543 million prize.

Three other jackpots have been won this year - $US451 million on January 5 (Florida), $US533 million on March 30 (New Jersey) and $US142 million on May 4 (Ohio).

The winning numbers for October 23 are the white balls 5, 28, 62, 65 and 70, plus the gold Mega Ball 5.