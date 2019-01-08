Recycle for cash fail

CASH: MP Sandy Bolton and Vince D'Abaco place recyclable containers in an Envriobank pod in Noosaville.

FROM non-existent drop-off points initially listed on the official website through to a shortage of bags, the State Government's Containers for Change scheme is off to a bad start in Noosa.

"There seems to have been some confusion in Noosa,” Noosa MP Sandy Bolton said.

The region has drop-off points at Tewantin, Cooroy, Eumundi and Peregian Springs, all with different opening hours.

Ms Bolton said she is working to find a site for a depot, similar to one at Kunda Park, and is working on finalising a tender.

"It looks like we've found two possible sites for a depot,” Ms Bolton said.

At the weekend an Envirobank pod was delivered to the Waves of Wellness charity store in Production St, Noosaville, to work towards a more permanent solution.

"Hopefully this will give alleviation in the interim,” Ms Bolton said.

Social media complaints are flowing, with some residents claiming their closest location had been out of bags on several occasions and the deposit box locked.

"Bags would be a bonus and unlocking the container at Peregian Springs,” Gail Gear wrote.

"Drove past the Envirobank bin at Peregian Springs at Christmas time and there were many full bags of bottles just sitting by the bin,” Maxine Dwyer said.

"I have been there before to deposit bags and the chutes were locked... and it wasn't a weekend.”

Others have claimed the effort required to receive a 10c refund was not worthwhile.

"We registered, tried to find somewhere to put them, now just gone back to the recycle bin and someone else profits,” Denise Weaver posted.

One resident described his experience as "difficult” when he took a trailer-load of bottles to the Caltex Tewantin drop-off point in December.

He said he had trouble setting up an account to have the refund deposited into.

"It was extremely difficult. I just said to them take the bottles and give the money to a charity.”

The four drop-off sites are at the Caltex Tewantin, Bloomhill Cooroy, Coles Peregian Springs and Eumundi Showgrounds.

While Envirobank's website confirms the drop-off points at Eumundi and Peregian, Re.Turn-It's website lists locations at Bloomhill Cooroy and IGA Peregian Beach but no mention of Caltex Tewantin.

This comes after the Bloomhill Tewantin site, which was the first in the Noosa region to operate, closed due to reports of abuse from customers wanting instant cash.

Despite the confusion in Noosa, last week the scheme hit a milestone with 100million containers returned across Queensland since it came into effect on November 1, 2018.

Minister for Environment and the Great Barrier Reef Leeanne Enoch said reaching this milestone in two months showed how well Queenslanders had taken to the scheme.