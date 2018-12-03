Recycle income stream pays off for Tewantin school

GOOD RETURNS: Tewantin's recycling drive is really paying off in cash and a reuse/less waste attitude.

CASHING in on recycling via a re-purposed refund scheme is proving the real deal for Tewantin State School.

Tewantin students, staff and supporters have partnered with Envirobank to in a community-wide initiative that is paying significant financial dividends.

The newly introduced cash for containers refund scheme has revived the old "bottle drive” days of community groups with the help of Envirobank, an Australian-owned company "committed to achieving positive environmental and social impact by incentivising bottle and can recycling”

Tewantin deputy principal Rick Cass said the whole school community is on board with the likes of Bendigo Bank, Tewantin-Noosa Bowls Club, Ultratune Noosaville, 32 East, Noosa Waterfront Restaurant and Noosa Pots and Plants directly donating recycled materials.

"Recent survey data shows that 100 per cent of respondents in the school, opinion survey agree that Tewantin State School is environmentally friendly,” Mr Cass said.

Mr Cass said the school's drive towards its sustainability goals, has seen it working closely with Noosa Council to drastically reduced its waste in the past year.

"If anyone would like to pledge their eligible recyclables to the school, they can contact the main office on 53358888,” he said..

"The school can even organise collection for those unable to get their recyclables to the various drop-off points in the Noosa.”

gROUPS WHO Recycle with Envirobank you get a choice: Take the 10-cent refund or convert it to Crunch credits and access a whole list of other products including shop vouchers.