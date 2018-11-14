Recycle pre-loved clothes

Endeavour Foundation are encouraging locals to donate pre-loved clothes for their "Buy it Back" day.

ENDEAVOUR Foundation is urging locals to buck the fast fashion trend and declare their own war on waste to mark the end of National Recycling Week.

This Saturday, November 17 the Endeavour Recycled Clothing Store on Grebe Street, Peregian will have a "Buy it Back” day.

Retail area manager Karen O'Donnell said it will be a great opportunity to contribute to the circular economy.

"We want to help people declutter and give their pre-loved clothes a new lease on life by donating them but we also want to give something back,” she said.

"So, on Saturday if you donate a bag of clothing, you'll get a 20 per cent off voucher for your next visit.”

Endeavour Foundation's Recycled Clothing Stores help raise funds to support people with a disability and the not-for-profit charity process 750 tonnes of donated clothing each year.

"We're supporting National Recycling Week because we want to encourage people to think about their shopping habits, give fast fashion the flick and support great causes like Endeavour foundation.”

The Peregian store are also holding spot sales all this week.