Recycle shop ready for Reviva renewal to held reduce waste

NOOSA's popular tip shop will close for a month from today while new operator Resource Recovery Australia gives the site a revamp.

The Eumundi Noosa Rd landfill tip shop will reopen on July 1 under the new name Reviva, with local resident Lucy Yule as manager.

A former teacher, who grew up on the Sunshine Coast, Lucy is looking forward to bringing residents quality products for sale, plus access to the recovery's successful recycling programs.

"I have already met with some other Noosa not-for-profit groups who are also interested in looking after the environment, enabling disadvantaged people, and providing education about sustainability,” Ms Yule said.

Not-for-profit recovery partners with local community groups to salvage and up-cycle goods that would otherwise wind up in landfill. It also provides education and training opportunities.

"Resource Recovery Australia already have a great model that they use in tips around Australia to benefit the communities in which they operate so it is great that they will be sharing this knowledge with us.”

The recovery's community programs include workshops to teach residents how to repair furniture, bicycles and other household items to spare them from landfill.

While the shop is closed for the revamp, residents can still drop off good quality used items that still have life left in them or will do with basic repairs.

Council waste manager Wayne Schafer said council was currently looking for a new structure to replace the old office building on the site, which the former tip shop operator Brite Side sold and removed at the end of their lease.

Mr Schafer said council was pleased to partner with the recovery to improve recycling, reuse and waste diversion efforts.

"RRA is an expert in this field and we estimate they will substantially increase the recovery of items otherwise headed for landfill to help us meet ambitious state targets,” he said.

Ms Yule isn't any stranger to waste and recycling initiatives, volunteering and caring for the environment.

She is involved in Surfrider's Double Island Point beach clean-ups and volunteers with groups such as St Vincent de Paul, Noosa Parks Association and Zero Emissions Noosa.

"There is a lot of interest on the Sunshine Coast to see a more circular economy - we can't wait to be part of that,” she said.