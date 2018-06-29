Recycled streetwear is the trend

NEW FASHION: Ethan Kostromin, young entrepreneur and owner of Noosa's new recycled fashion streetwear store, Project Recycled Clothing.

RECYCLED fashion made new and cool again.

That is the thinking of 22-year-old entrepreneur Ethan Kostromin who opened a new streetwear store in Arcadia Street.

Project Recycled Clothing stock one off pieces from a selection of brands Ethan loves, including Nike, Air Jordan, Tommy Hilfiger, Supreme and Ralph Lauren.

"I've always been passionate about clothing and sneakers,” Ethan said.

"I like the idea of recycled clothing but I wanted to create something clean and new rather than looking through old, floral clothes at a vintage store.

"It's quite unique, I wanted a fresh take on recycled clothing.”

Project sings clean and new, with its modern layout and quality clothing and sneakers.

"I wanted to offer something unique items that you can't see anywhere else,” Ethan said.

"Every week there is something different in store.

"We cater for a broad demographic and I've had people of all ages come in.”

Ethan's fashion inspiration for Project is drawn from the late 1990s and early 2000s era.

"It's very US influenced streetwear, baseball and basketball style clothing,” he said.

"There's a lot of those old fashion brands.”

Ethan began his own clothing range Sixstiches in 2009 when he printed his first T-shirt and really started to push in 2013, slowly growing the brand.

"I've always had a passion for doing my own thing,” he said.

"I source the clothing from overseas but try to do the printing and embroidery locally.”

The Sixstiches clothing range is also available at Project along with a variety of watches and colognes.

Sixstiches and Project has been a good journey so far for Ethan who has his family and friends to thank for their continued support.

"It's been fun, you've just to find something you're passionate about and share it with everybody.”

Project is open Tuesday to Saturday 10.30am-5pm and during the Twilight Markets.

Visit Ethan's Instagram page @projectjunction.