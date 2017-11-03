Recycling can be a saving in Noosa

VISITING the Noosa Council landfill as part of Planet Ark's Recycling Week November 13-19 should be anything but a waste of time.

The theme of this year's national campaign is: What Goes Around: Why Buying Recycled Matters. The November 14 guided waste recovery tour is designed to open residents' eyes to just how much reusable materials goes into waste and how they can be best diverted to help save costs all-round with the 9.30-10.45am outing to kick-off from The J.

To further ramp home the smarter ways of dealing with "rubbish”, there will be a recycling information sessions at the Noosa Aquatic Centre on November 14, 3-5pm, Wednesday at Cooroy Library 10am-12pm and Friday at the Noosa Library 10am-12pm.

And the answer to many of these questions can be found on the council's Recycle Smart free app, while the Noosa Men's Shed is trying to put paid to the throwaway society by holding furniture repairs at its Rotary Way workshops in Noosa Heads on Thursday 10-11.30am. Bunnings is getting into recycling mode on Saturday, November 18 by showing how much more "stuff” can be recycled than most people think, while they are also on the day accepting free e-waste and battery drop-off

One of the recycled fashionable finales for the week will be the Another Women's Closet where "one women's trash is another's treasure”. The fashion industry is responsible for generating a huge waste stream but this Noosa Leisure Centre event sale from Sunday 8-11.30am aims to promote the council's Towards Zero Waste mantra of "avoid, reduce, reuse, recycle” .

Planet Ark's Ryan Collins, said in the 20 years to 2015, Australia's population increased by 28% and waste levels grew by 170%, but the good news is that recycling is growing at an even faster rate than waste. Noosa Council encourages recycling e-waste to be dropped off at no charge at the Eumundi Rd Resource and Recovery Centre.