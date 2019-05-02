Menu
ALL SMILES:Noosa locals are a lot happier after having cash back for containers.
Recycling here in Noosa now in the bag

by Peter Gardiner
2nd May 2019 6:00 AM

NOOSA'S container recycling depot is now open for business and already winning over fans including Noosa MP Sandy Bolton.

Ms Bolton has pushed for a comprehensive service in the Noosa area to properly accommodate the demand for the State Government's Containers for Change program offering 10-cent refunds.

And Noosa Envirobank Recycling at Johnson Crt, Cooroy seems to have delivered the goods, with Ms Bolton inspecting the new facility.

"It was great to be on site this morning to test run the machinery first hand and see how the returned containers are broken down and prepared for recycling,” Ms Bolton said.

"The crew will be on hand from Monday to Saturday to process refunds on the spot (cash limits may apply) and direct credit via EFT.

"Bags are not necessary, however, are available on site should you need them for the existing pod at Waves of Kindness and for donations to schools, clubs etc.”

Evelyne Atkinson said she found the service "fantastic” and she was as "happy as” with the facility.

"I only took six bags and went back home and folded my seats down and took another 17 bags down ... they are wonderful, so helpful,” she said, adding there was just a five-minute wait.

Ms Bolton said to head to the Environbank website at www.envirobank.com. au/where-to-recycle/, or to the depot to get all the details.

"It has been a journey - but we are getting there,” she said.

