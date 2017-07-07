Recycling in centre before you hit landfill

The Resource Recovery Centre at Eumundi-Noosa Road is now even more accessible.

IF IT ain't broke, don't fix it, the old saying goes.

But if it is broke - and you can't fix it - don't let it end up in the landfill.

Noosa Council is urging residents to use the recycling centre at Eumundi-Noosa Road instead.

That way, you're helping the environment, you're saving ratepayers' (and your) money - and you might just find a little treasure at the Resource Recovery Centre yourself.

Council has erected new signage to help navigate the site.

"Donating household items to the recycle shop, that still have life left in them, is a great way to keep these items out of landfill -and, by doing so, you'll save yourself dumping fees,” council's Waste Management Supervisor Rob Walsh said.

"Electrical items, books and outdoor furniture - anything from the home that is still in working condition, or could be with a simple repair - can be dropped off quickly and easily on the way in to the landfill.”

The not-for-profit recycle shop sells useful items at low cost, helping to conserve landfill space.

Mr Walsh urged residents to pre-sort their items before taking them to the landfill, as many materials could be recycled.

"These include steel, concrete, large cardboard boxes and e-waste such as old televisions and computer equipment,” Mr Walsh said.

"Consider sorting your items before arriving so you can make sure they're dropped off at the appropriate recycling points.”