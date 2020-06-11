Red and yellow return: Where it’s safe to swim again

Lifeguard Rhys Drury and his team are looking forward to the return of the flagged beach patrols areas.

THOSE reassuring red and yellow flags will be back on Noosa’s patrolled beaches from Saturday with lifeguards on duty nearby after a 76 day absence.

Surf Life Saving Queensland has acted as the state continues to lift COVID-19 restrictions.

Lifesaving services across the state have remained on surveillance patrol since Saturday March 28, when flags were taken down.

SLSQ will continue to follow Queensland Government advice and ask all swimmers to adhere to physical distancing of 1.5 metres, to stay at home if you are sick and not gather in groups of more than 20.

SLSQ Sunshine Coast Lifeguard Supervisor Rhys Drury advised beachgoers to take extra caution when visiting the beach.

“While the flags will be up guiding people to the safest place to swim, they should not forget about social distancing and we encourage everyone to continue to follow Queensland Government advice,” Drury said.

“It is really important that beachgoers make the effort to find the nearest flagged area when they are wanting to go for a swim.

“This will ensure they are swimming in the safest spot at the beach and lifeguards will be there to assist them if need.

“We would like to thank members of the public who have followed directions over the past few weeks and thank our lifesavers and lifeguards for maintaining surveillance patrol across the Sunshine Coast.”

