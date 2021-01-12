Menu
Noosa Police are investigating the theft of a moped in Noosaville.
Red hot theft outside Noosa yacht club

Peter Gardiner
12th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
A brazen night time theft of a bright red moped from outside of the Noosa Yacht and Rowing Club is being investigated by police.

Acting Sergeant Sandy Atkinson said the stolen scooter is a 2013 Sang Yang Industries Jet 4R 50 with Queensland registration 225JI similar to the one pictured.

It was taken last Thursday

This is similar make and colour to the moped taken from outside the Noosa Yacht and Rowing Club.
Act Sgt Atkinson encouraged anyone who may have seen the moped to contact Queensland Police Service’s online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at police.qld.gov.au/reporting using this reference number: QP2100046205.

Otherwise, contact Noosa police or Crime Stoppers via crimestoppersqld.com.au

