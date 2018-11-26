Red letter day so spread the word the library is back open

NEW SPACE: Noosaville library has a new lease on on life - you could say it is no longer living on borrowed time.

NOOSAVILLE Library has opened its doors again with a further official opening to mark its $2.2million expansion on Friday by Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe.

Temporary libraries at Noosa Civic and Noosa Leisure Centre closed on Saturday.

A joint initiative of Noosa Council and the Queensland Government, with council receiving a $805,954 grant, the project will extend the life of this much-loved building by retaining key structural elements and improving layout and fit-out to better meet contemporary needs.

The refurbishment has included the addition of 80sqm of library building, a complete internal makeover, new programming, training and meeting rooms, a technology Maker Space, children's early literacy space, outdoor Wi-Fi and reading courtyard, heritage library room, new energy efficient lighting, airconditioning and radio frequency identification technology to improve book borrowing.

Council library manager Kerri Contini said residents were welcome to celebrate the library's reopening at a special event on Friday, November 30.

"We have entertainment and activities for the whole family,” she said.

"Fifteen-year-old St Teresa's student Sari Abbott will wow the crowd with her musical skills, while storyteller Gregg Dreise, author and illustrator of Silly Birds, Kookoo Kookaburra and Mad Magpie, will delight with his tales.”

There will also be face painting and children's activities plus a welcome to country by the Gubbi Gubbi Dance Troupe.

Mr Hinchliffe will join Mayor Tony Wellington and State Librarian Vicki McDonald for the 10am opening ceremony in Wallace Dr.

"Noosaville Library is much loved by our community and has served it well for 25 years,” Ms Contini said.

"This major refurbishment will ensure it continues to meet library users' needs now and into the future.”