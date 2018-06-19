Reds star shared skills with Noosa up and comers

JUNIOR Noosa Dolphins experienced a special training session on Friday afternoon when Queensland Reds player Scott Higginbotham came and shared tips and skills to keen, young rugby players.

The Reds captain and Wallabies great assisted coaches with training exercises in the middle-aged junior levels and enjoyed getting out and playing with the kids.

"At this age the kids are starting to watch footy and know who you are,” he said.

"It's important to get up to the clubs in Queensland and to get back to grass-roots, doing this on the weekend is a lot of fun and it's probably the least we can do.”

Higginbotham said it is a lot of fun working on skills with these age groups.

"It's just fun, you never know what you're going to get with these kids, they are not afraid to ask you any question either.

"It's always surprising seeing the skill level of some of these young juniors.”

With a long and successful union career under his belt, Higginbotham said his secret was loving what you do.

"Just having fun is the main part of it, it is taxing, there is a lot of travel involved and trying to keep in pinnacle, physical condition,

"If you enjoy what you do, it's always easier.”

Noosa Junior Dolphins under 8 coach and committee member Luke Hammond said it was great for the club and young players when professionals came to training sessions.

"It's great for the kids, obviously they watch the Reds and all want to play for the Reds when they get older so to have Scott come down, especially being the captain, they get a lot out of it and it just encourages to keep having fun with their rugby,” he said.

"Even for them to see how he goes about catching and passing a ball, that's what these kids need to work on, the basics, to have Scott show them how it's done is fantastic.”