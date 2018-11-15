Reel in, don't let this one slip away

Author Julian Pepperell will talk about his new book 'Fishing for the Past'.

IF YOU are in to fishy tales then get hooked on local author Julian Pepperell's new book.

Fishing For the Past, subtitled Casting Nets and Lines Into Australia's Early Colonial History, is an original work based on history diaries of European explorers. The book is the result of extensive research and a passion for all things fishy.

"This book took quite a number of years to piece together,” Julian said.

"It's a new look at Australia's history of fishing.”

Julian has a background as a marine biologist specialising in both onshore and offshore fish species.

"Throughout my career I was often asked about what it would have been like for the first European fishers.”

"What I've done is read through all the first voyagers to Australia and gleamed through as much as what they were writing and what they were catching,” he said.

While he acknowledged Indigenous Australian's fished many areas prior, the Dutch, French and English diaries, particularly from endeavours off the west Australian coast, gave insight into what was being caught then and a comparison to what is still being fished today.

His book also includes 120 historic illustrations.

Julian is highly respected in Australian fishing circles and had success with his previous book Fishes of the Open Ocean.

Annie's Book on Peregian will hold and author talk with wine and cheese on Tuesday, November 20 from 6pm to give people a chance to hear Julian speak.

The free event will be on the footpath outside her bookshop on Kingfisher Drive and people can bring a folding chair if they wish.