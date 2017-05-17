Reflecting on Sunny decision

WE MAY no longer share the same name as far as councils go but Noosa and its biosphere are still very much in mind when it comes to celebrating the adoption of the Sunshine Coast to set our region apart.

Noosa Council is mounting What's up, Sunshine?, focusing on the people and events that have shaped the region over the last 50 years, and needs local help.

The exhibition will reflect our holiday-centric social fabric such as tourism, surfing, environment, festivals, planning and development.

"These are all elements which have played a role in developing the Noosa we love and enjoy today and many people would have fond memories of some of these things,” heritage librarian Jane Harding said.

The council is inviting local residents to loan or donate memorabilia for possible inclusion in the exhibition.

"We are looking for anything people have - photos, flyers, programs, tourist maps and brochures, quirky souvenirs or memories - that will help us tell Noosa's story,” Ms Harding said.

"Noosa has a rich history of beach holidays and family camping trips, surfing pilgrimages and competitions, festivals, events and creative arts, community and environmental activism, built heritage and local businesses. We want to capture this in the exhibition.”

Memorabilia from surfing competitions, quirky souvenirs of local tourist attractions, postcards, maps, brochures, films, funky clothing or other objects reminiscent of the last 50 years is being sought either on loan or as a donation.

August marks half a century since the adoption of the name Sunshine Coast to Landsborough, Maroochy and Noosa councils decided to replace the name "near North Coast”.

The name was officially gazetted by the Queensland government in July 1967 to take effect from August 1, 1967. Noosa Council is partnering with Sunshine Coast Council to deliver a program of activities across the region during with What's up, Sunshine?, opening on June 15 and running until July 23.

The exhibition is supported by Noosa Council's Heritage Levy.

For more information phone Jane on 5329 6534.