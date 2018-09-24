Refreshed menu keeps authentic

FRESH TASTE: Sirocco owner Carlos Vanselow and head chef Simone Vachon are celebrating the flavours of the Mediterranean with their new menu.

FRESH TASTE: Sirocco owner Carlos Vanselow and head chef Simone Vachon are celebrating the flavours of the Mediterranean with their new menu. Caitlin Zerafa

SIROCCO has a fresh new flavour, but don't worry it is keeping with its traditional Mediterranean feel.

The prime-positioned restaurant was recently taken over by new owners and as he slowly builds his culinary empire, Carlos Vanselow said he hopes to focus on pizza, serving classic flavours as well as the flavours of Sirocco.

"We want to keep with that Mediterranean concept,” Mr Vanselow said.

"It's about old flavours and new.”

"We also want to focus on gourmet takeaway pizza.”

Sirocco's new head chef Simone Vachon has spent the past six year's at Noosa's famous Maisie's restaurant and is now taking charge of the kitchen here.

The menu offers a range of options including tapas, burgers, main meals, desserts and of course pizza.

A popular pizza choice is the Spicy Chilli Prawn (pictured) complete with prosciutto, semi sundried tomato and bocconcini - sounds good to us!

"Soft shell crab is our most popular dish and so are the charcoal bread burgers.”

"We also have amazing cakes and muffins. We have apple crumbles and chocolate mud cakes.”

"There is a lot of variety and options.”

Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner Mr Vanselow also plans to introduce daily happy hour specials.

"We will have pizza and Coronas one day and oysters and champagne another,” he said.

In a bid to offer something different, high tea is also in the works.

"We are going to start doing high tea here and it will be the only one in Noosa.”

"Hopefully it will start soon.”

Along with great food, Sirocco has promised great coffee and have been working on choosing a blend they think will appeal to the people of Noosa.

The verdict: Belaroma's Tazzina blend.

"It's a little less acidic and has more chocolate notes,” Mr Vanselow said.

Sirocco is open daily from 7:30pm and is located at 2/257 Gympie Terrace.