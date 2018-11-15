Refugees are welcome in Noosa

AT LEAST two councillors and the mayor delivered emotional contributions to debate on the passing of a resolution to declare Noosa Shire a Refugee Welcome Zone last Monday.

Councillors Ingrid Jackson and Joe Jurisevic as well as Mayor Tony Wellington talked at length about their families' histories and their fleeing tyranny in Europe.

The purpose of the refugee welcome zoning is to make a public declaration and commitment to welcoming refugees into the community, upholding the human rights of refugees and demonstrating that Noosa Shire is an inclusive and tolerant community.

"My family knows what it's like to be persecuted in their own homeland on the basis of their race, their religion and their political beliefs,” Cr Jackson said.

"My grandfather was an engineer and in the 1930s he became a councillor in the German part of Czechoslovakia.

"He was also a Social Democrat and Jewish. The Nazis prosecuted the most extraordinary horrors against [them]Social Democrats and Jews and other groups they despised.

"My grandfather was imprisoned and died in the Nazi concentration camp at Theresienstadt, and my half-Jewish father, even though brought up a Catholic, was also incarcerated in Nazi labour camps and thankfully survived.”

But when the war ended, the Czechs wreaked revenge on the Germans and victimised her father, but after a four year search, he was offered a job at the University of Tasmania, "and he and my mother moved to Hobart where I was born”.

I am forever grateful to Australia for opening its doors to my mother and father - and I welcome refugees to Noosa, this special place where many of us have come to make our new home,” Cr Jackson said.

While more than 160 local government areas have already declared themselves as welcome zones since the initiative began in 2002, only eight of them are in Queensland.