Regaling the life of a famous violinist

LONDON 1980: Yehudi Menuhin and wife Diana with Philip Bailey (left) and Tim Coupland (right) at the opening of their joint enterprise in antique restoration.

PHILIP Bailey, violinist Yehudi Menuhin's personal assistant for 20 years will speak at the next ADFAS Noosa meeting on Saturday, April 6.

Philip performed a host of duties associated with the touring artist and his two musician sisters Hephzibah and Yaltah.

This close association gave him unique insights into the lives of these extraordinary musicians and their families. Several related topics are explored: the precious violins, the architecture and furnishings of the various Menuhin residences; concert halls and their acoustics; yoga and its role in extending a career threatened by a tremor in Yehudi's right hand; and the role played by a group of formidable women in supporting his quest to change the world for the better.

Philip wrote a two-volume Menuhin biography entitled Yehudiana - Reliving the Menuhin Odyssey.

Title: Yehudi Menuhin: Prodigy and Phenomenon

Lecturer: Philip Bailey

Date: Saturday, April 6

Time: 3.45 pm for 4pm

Venue: St Mary's Church Hall, 17 William Street, Tewantin.

Fee: $25 for visitors: bookings essential

Bookings: Joan Trusler, 0436 323 776, trusler.joan@gmail.com