Region to benefit from funding
SIX Noosa organisations have benefited from federal funding as part of a range of community grants presented last Friday.
Tewantin Noosa Sub Branch received $5000 to build a new Anzac memorial to honour a new era of service men and women.
"We are seeing a change of the guard ... with the Vietnam era Vets moving on and the post 2000 generation becoming involved,” president Mick Reid said.
"This new memorial will be a visual representation of the work the RSL does with Veterans.”
Federal grants in the Noosa region included:
- GravityFit - $478,950 to commercialise production of their sport perfromance G Suit
- Noosa District Softball Association - $23,800 for fencing
- Tewantin Noosa RSL - $5,000 for Anzac Memorial
- Sunshine Butterflies - $17,295 for their backyard
- St Vinnies Noosaville - $7,777 for solar panels
- Noosa Coastguard QF5 - $3,500 for fire-fighting equipment and training room upgrade