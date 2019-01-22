Menu
BOOST: Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien with Tewantin Noosa RSL Sub Branch president Mick Reid.
News

Region to benefit from funding

by Caitlin Zerafa
22nd Jan 2019 5:00 PM

SIX Noosa organisations have benefited from federal funding as part of a range of community grants presented last Friday.

Tewantin Noosa Sub Branch received $5000 to build a new Anzac memorial to honour a new era of service men and women.

"We are seeing a change of the guard ... with the Vietnam era Vets moving on and the post 2000 generation becoming involved,” president Mick Reid said.

"This new memorial will be a visual representation of the work the RSL does with Veterans.”

Federal grants in the Noosa region included:

  • GravityFit - $478,950 to commercialise production of their sport perfromance G Suit
  • Noosa District Softball Association - $23,800 for fencing
  • Tewantin Noosa RSL - $5,000 for Anzac Memorial
  • Sunshine Butterflies - $17,295 for their backyard
  • St Vinnies Noosaville - $7,777 for solar panels
  • Noosa Coastguard QF5 - $3,500 for fire-fighting equipment and training room upgrade
