Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
REX Airlines
REX Airlines
Business

Regional airlines get $198 million support

by Colin Brinsden
28th Mar 2020 12:01 PM

The Morrison government is providing $198 million in support to regional airlines struggling through the coronavirus crisis, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack has announced.

This will bring its total commitment to the aviation sector during the crisis to $1 billion.

"This package guarantees core routes for domestic air freight will remain open and essential workers remain employed, while providing vital financial support for airlines servicing regional and remote locations," Mr McCormack said on Saturday.

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as Regional airlines get $198 million support

More Stories

aviation coronavirus covid-19 economic downturn regional airlines

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Noosa Farmers Markets still operating in uncertain times

        premium_icon Noosa Farmers Markets still operating in uncertain times

        News Noosa market adds to its viral precautions to maintain its operations.

        Five things you didn’t know about candidate Snezana Redford

        premium_icon Five things you didn’t know about candidate Snezana Redford

        News In this unique election feature, we will endeavour to find out about the person...

        Five things you didn’t know about candidate Nathanael Ford

        premium_icon Five things you didn’t know about candidate Nathanael Ford

        News In this edition of ‘Five things we didn’t know’ we hear from councillor candidate...

        Five things you didn’t know about candidate Karen Cook-Langdon

        premium_icon Five things you didn’t know about candidate Karen...

        News With so much emphasis on campaigning, policies and meet and greet events, it’s easy...