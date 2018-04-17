Region's athletes shine on sand, in surf at the Aussies

WINNERS: Sunshine Beach's Grace Otto, Abbie Tolano, Jade Hooper and Francesca McKinley took gold in the surf team final at the Aussies in Perth.

WINNERS: Sunshine Beach's Grace Otto, Abbie Tolano, Jade Hooper and Francesca McKinley took gold in the surf team final at the Aussies in Perth. Harvpix

SURF LIFESAVING: Sunshine Coasters dominated the surf and sand at the Aussies at Perth on Sunday.

Amid the juniors, Maroochydore won the boys' surf teams race, while Sunshine Beach (pictured) took out the girls' gold medal in a close result that saw Maroochydore second and Manly third.

The beach flags finals were highlighted by the efforts of Noosa Heads' Kai Thompson, whose under-15 gold medal matched his win in the beach sprints.

Meanwhile, national 10km open water champion Nick Sloman proved just as handy over a shorter distance when he took out the men's 2km Ocean Swim at the Australian Surf Lifesaving Championships at Scarborough Beach.

The Noosa Heads swimmer powered away from a classy field to finish in 20mi11.31sec to win by 15 seconds from Bailey Armstrong and former champion, local Rhys Mainstone.

Sloman's clubmate and world championship open water swimmer Kareena Lee was a comfortable winner of the open women's race, crossing the line in 20:34.88, nearly two minutes ahead of second placed City of Perth's two-time Malaysian Open Water Olympian Heidi Gan.

Fastest time of the day went to men's under-17 winner Hayden Cotter, of Maroochydore, who crossed the finish in 20:11.22.

The Masters events start on Monday.