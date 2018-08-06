Registrations open for Noosa's Paddle in Pink

FUN DAY OUT: Last year's Paddle in Pink attracted hundreds and raised $14,000 for breast cancer research.

FUN DAY OUT: Last year's Paddle in Pink attracted hundreds and raised $14,000 for breast cancer research. contributed

CHOOSE a pink outfit, grab a group of friends and get ready.

Registrations for the fourth annual BICSUP Paddle in Pink on Noosa Sound are now open and organisers are aiming to have 500 on the water this year.

It's a fun and colourful spectacle with an important message at its heart - raising awareness and money for breast cancer research.

Organiser Lachlan Stevens, of Boardwalk Boats, said once again 100 per cent of all money raised during the event would be donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

"The format is the same essentially as last year with participants doing one lap of Noosa Sound on a stand-up paddle board, canoe, kayak or outrigger,” he said.

"For those unable or unwilling to paddle, there is a VIP boat donated for the day by the Noosa Ferry Cruise Company with tickets at $10.”

The event is not a race, but there are great prizes up for grabs.

Mr Stevens said the major sponsor, BICSUP, had once again jumped on board and was providing the prize of a stand-up paddle board for the best dressed competition winner.

Noosa News is a proud supporter of the event, along with Noosa Council, Sofitel, RACV Noosa, Coast Guard Noosa, Design Central and Ultimate Thrill Ride.

A new sponsor to join this year is Davos Tackle World.

"It's great to have local sponsors supporting this community event,” Mr Stevens said.

This year the breast cancer foundation has added a navy strip to its logo, signifying the inclusion of both men and women in the battle against breast cancer.

"The thinking behind the change is that breast cancer doesn't discriminate,” Mr Stevens said.

"Breast cancer doesn't only affect women so we're hoping to get 500 men and women out on the water this year,” he said.

The event is open to breast cancer survivors, patients, their friends, family and anyone who wants to help the cause.

This year's Paddle in Pink is on Sunday, October 14, starting at 7.30am.

Register at www.paddleinpink.gofundraise.com.au