Reigning Miss America goes rogue

MISS America Cara Mund had some ugly things to say about her top handlers today, including that they bullied and muzzled her - and didn't even let her wear pink.

In a stunning letter addressed to her "Miss America Sisters," Mund, 24, accused board Chairwoman Gretchen Carlson and organisation CEO Regina Hopper of having "silenced me, reduced me, marginalised me and essentially erased me in my role as Miss America."

The former Miss North Dakota said she was locked in a backroom catfight with the women from the start.

Referring to Carlson's past as the crown winner in 1989, Mund wrote, "Right away, new leadership delivered an important message: There will only be one Miss America at a time, and she isn't me.

"To reinforce this, they told me that I'm not important enough to do big interviews, and that the major press is 'obviously' reserved for Gretchen," Mund said.

The 2018 pageant winner said that when she hinted at her bitter true feelings in a newspaper interview last month, calling it "a tough year," she was immediately retaliated against - by having her appearance at next month's pageant cut back to 30 seconds.

"I haven't felt like Miss America for the last 8 months, and now, they are even taking away my goodbye," Mund said.

She added that she was even lambasted for daring to wear outfits "too many times."

"My tour manager would come into my hotel room and pick out the clothes I was allowed to wear, saying things like, 'Regina really likes this one' or 'You can't wear pink. Regina hates pink,'" Mund wrote.

Reaching the end of her reign, Cara Mund has revealed Miss America ain’t all it’s cracked up to be. Picture: Getty

"During a photo shoot this year, Regina looked at the Karl Lagerfeld dress I was wearing and said, 'Yuck. You should burn that. Don't ever wear that again.'"

The Miss America Organization said in a statement, "It is disappointing that she chose to air her grievances publicly not privately. Her letter contains mischaracterizations and many unfounded accusations. We are reaching out to her privately to address her concerns. The Miss America Organization supports Cara."

Neither Mund, Carlson nor Hopper returned phone calls from the New York Post seeking comment.

This story originally appeared on the New York Post and is republished here with permission.