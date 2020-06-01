Rejected from 80 jobs to ‘making millions’

Luke Maguire was knocked back from 80 jobs before starting his own company. Picture: Instagram/@lukemaguire

Luke Maguire was knocked back from 80 jobs before starting his own company. Picture: Instagram/@lukemaguire

After "barely passing" uni, Queenslander Luke Maguire was left with a $100,000 debt, no job prospects and no idea what he wanted to do with his life.

He hadn't excelled at school and like many people, believed the only way to get ahead was to finish Year 12, get a degree and then land a "high-paying job".

But for the young Gold Coast resident, it wasn't that simple.

"When I finished uni, I was just as lost as when I finished school - I had a degree but no self-belief," he told news.com.au.

"The plan was to get a degree, get a job and then work my way up the hierarchy, and I applied for a lot of marketing jobs but I kept getting rejected, or got no response at all."

In fact, the then 20-year-old was knocked back from more than 80 roles, including one that simply involved "handing out Red Bull cans".

"I remember thinking if I was denied that job, nothing good was going to happen for me," he said.

He ended up getting a temporary job parking VIP guests' cars during rugby league games where he was "treated like rubbish" by many wealthy patrons, and decided something had to change.

Mr Maguire had graduated from Bond University with a Bachelor of Business and a double major in Entrepreneurship and Marketing, and one of his favourite subjects had been internet marketing, which at the time was "primitive".

But he realised it was going to be the way of the future, and decided to set up one of Australia's first social media agencies, Social Media Mansion, in 2010.

It was far from an overnight success, with many businesses laughing in his face and rejecting his services under the assumption that Facebook was "just for kids" and not companies.

But slowly, the idea started to catch on, and the company started to thrive.

"I was learning as I was going and I wasn't an expert - I was just doing something nobody else was, and slowly and surely businesses realised they needed social media," Mr Maguire told news.com.au.

As the business started to grow, he discovered certain tasks he "hated" doing, including posting content on social media at all hours as there was no scheduling technology at that time.

He didn't know how to develop a solution himself, but reached out to some leading marketers in the US to ask for a mentorship.

Instead, they offered to teach him how to develop and market online solution packages at a cost of $30,000 and a percentage of his software idea.

It was a huge gamble, and Mr Maguire sold his car and moved back home to make it happen - but it paid off.

In 2015, his scheduling tool Instamate was launched, and he said it generated "around $1 million in launch week alone".

"It was an amazing number and I never thought I'd earn it in my life - it was a big turning point and very quickly opened my mind to what was possible online," Mr Maguire said.

From there, Mr Maguire turned his attention to developing other online solution packages and he was "making millions" by his mid-20s.

Today, the 30-year-old's businesses achieve more than $5 million per year in revenue and he is on track to make $8 million this year.

But he told news.com.au that as his bank balance grew, his happiness decreased.

"It was a depressing time - I wasn't working as hard because I had passive income and I had lost my passion - I guess I got caught up in the 'look at me' world and that's not the type of person I am, I don't have a big ego," he said.

"During this period I bought a Lamborghini and was living in crazy houses and I had a rock star life because I thought that was what I was meant to do, but I was lost."

Mr Maguire decided to focus less on material things and more on helping others, and some of his proudest moments since then have been buying his mum a Mercedes for Christmas and taking his family to Japan.

He has also devoted himself to charity, helping to rebuild a struggling school in Hawaii, feeding thousands of kids during Ramadan and donating Christmas presents to hundreds of families doing it tough.

He also expanded his business by using his database to create webinars to help other business owners get ahead.

"Helping people is what really makes me excited - giving back is where the real fulfilment and happiness comes from," he said.

Originally published as Rejected from 80 jobs to 'making millions'