Relationship breakdowns affect children

A man and a woman at the divorce lawyer office. She says ”... well you did say it was my birthday and I could reserve any table I liked!”. Cartoon: Chris Taylor

In this day and age, relationships don’t last. In Australia, the bureau of statistics figures show one-third of marriages end in divorce. Enduring partnerships are no longer the norm. This is especially the case on the Sunshine Coast, with divorce and separation rates far higher than Australia’s average.

Separation is a common relationship phenomenon in the community today, and Australian societal attitudes towards marriage, separation and divorce have shifted markedly in recent years. The proportion of Australians who view marriage as a lifelong commitment that should never be ended (except by death) has decreased dramatically, paralleled by increasing acceptance of divorce.

In the old days, courtship was taken very seriously. A man would really have to try his best to earn the affections of a woman. He would do this by doing things for her and taking her out on dates. He would typically also have to earn the respect of the girl’s parents. Nowadays, things are far more casual in peoples’ approaches to relationships.

Today, singles often jump into relationships too quickly and then don’t wait for intimacy, or marriage, or children. Friends with benefits haphazardly turn into something more. People long for companionship so much that they settle for someone who is not a good match.

It’s no surprise that children of divorce often pick up some unhealthy tactics to approach conflicts with their friendships and other relationships. Because of this, many of these children wind up suffering the same problems that drove their parents apart. Unfortunately, this cycle often continues.

It is these children who are our future ...

Bridge Muir, COOROY