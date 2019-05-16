Relax as endermologie machine does all the work

THERE'S nothing really attractive about a full neck to knee white body suit, but it's all part of the fun of an endermologie treatment at Revival Noosa.

It's like a massage, but with vacuum rollers doing the work.

Revival's Deb Chappell said the French-based system helped with lymphoedema, cellulite and scarring.

"Endermologie combines massage and suction which is an unusual sensation, but not painful,” she said.

"With the full body compression suit on, the machine isn't working on bare skin. People of all ages can use it.”

It is a gentle, enjoyable way of targeting cellulite, skin and fat stores through a vacuum roller massage operated by experienced therapists and is suitable for the body and face.

Deb said the LPG Keymodule has a computer controlled negative pressure system to open the drainage vessels while rollers (also computer controlled) massage the tissue like no hands can.

"The fatty deposits are broken up and eliminated through the body's vascular and lymphatic systems,” she said.

"We've been offering endermologie here at Revival for years and have clients who keep coming back. Some people just like to target specific areas, such as hips or tummies, while others prepare a full body treatment.

"They might originally come to us for endermologie to treat cellulite, but stay for the health benefits.

"It's excellent for lymphatic drainage - and that is the main benefit.”

Deb said clients reported 'feeling lighter in the legs' and saying their clothes 'felt looser' after a treatment.

Long term, the results can include a visible reduction in cellulite and scarring on the skin.

"It works on the dermis; toxins sitting under the skin that create lumps and bumps that we don't want.

"So the endermologie smooths and releases the toxins, makes people feel better and really improves their whole well-being.

"Everything we do is aimed at helping people live better, for longer.”

A full body treatment costs $10, while target areas are $69. Package price discounts of up to 25 per cent apply.

Revival is at 63 Rene St, Noosaville. Phone 54555655.